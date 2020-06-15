All apartments in Bradenton
2306 16TH STREET COURT W
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:34 PM

2306 16TH STREET COURT W

2306 16th Street Court West · (941) 356-1589
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

2306 16th Street Court West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Terminal Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen and living areas are open and airy. The cute eat-in kitchen has a large pantry, plenty of cabinet space, and dual kitchen sinks. The hallway from the kitchen leads to the bedroom, bathroom, and the Florida room. The Florida room has plenty of extra space for entertaining and relaxing. Appliances include washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and stove. The washer and dryer are located in the large storage space with plenty of extra room. Carport to keep your car cool on hot Florida days! Sorry no pets! Beautiful landscaping all around the home. Sewer, trash, and lawn care are all included in the rent so, you can spend more time enjoying the fabulous amenities Tropical Palms has to offer. Relax in the community pool or read a book in the library. Tropical Palms also has a recreational hall, memorial garden, fitness center, and shuffle board.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 16TH STREET COURT W have any available units?
2306 16TH STREET COURT W has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2306 16TH STREET COURT W have?
Some of 2306 16TH STREET COURT W's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 16TH STREET COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
2306 16TH STREET COURT W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 16TH STREET COURT W pet-friendly?
No, 2306 16TH STREET COURT W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 2306 16TH STREET COURT W offer parking?
Yes, 2306 16TH STREET COURT W does offer parking.
Does 2306 16TH STREET COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2306 16TH STREET COURT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 16TH STREET COURT W have a pool?
Yes, 2306 16TH STREET COURT W has a pool.
Does 2306 16TH STREET COURT W have accessible units?
No, 2306 16TH STREET COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 16TH STREET COURT W have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 16TH STREET COURT W does not have units with dishwashers.
