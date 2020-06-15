2306 16TH STREET COURT W

Amenities

Furnished mobile home in the 55+ community of Tropical Palms in Bradenton for annual rental only. This adorable mobile home has everything you could need. Lovely wood laminate flooring and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen and living areas are open and airy. The cute eat-in kitchen has a large pantry, plenty of cabinet space, and dual kitchen sinks. The hallway from the kitchen leads to the bedroom, bathroom, and the Florida room. The Florida room has plenty of extra space for entertaining and relaxing. Appliances include washer, dryer, refrigerator, microwave, and stove. The washer and dryer are located in the large storage space with plenty of extra room. Carport to keep your car cool on hot Florida days! Sorry no pets! Beautiful landscaping all around the home. Sewer, trash, and lawn care are all included in the rent so, you can spend more time enjoying the fabulous amenities Tropical Palms has to offer. Relax in the community pool or read a book in the library. Tropical Palms also has a recreational hall, memorial garden, fitness center, and shuffle board.