Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

118 W 20th St Fl 5

118 20th Street West · (347) 746-9278
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

118 20th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34205
Ballard Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 1# Bed Apartment is available for rent in Chelsea, Manhattan!
This spacious and sunny 1# bed is recently renovated. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. Unit features great hardwood floor, a large bed room, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen, modern bath. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Bath with marble floor. Fireplace in living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 W 20th St Fl 5 have any available units?
118 W 20th St Fl 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bradenton, FL.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 118 W 20th St Fl 5 have?
Some of 118 W 20th St Fl 5's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 118 W 20th St Fl 5 currently offering any rent specials?
118 W 20th St Fl 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 W 20th St Fl 5 pet-friendly?
No, 118 W 20th St Fl 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 118 W 20th St Fl 5 offer parking?
No, 118 W 20th St Fl 5 does not offer parking.
Does 118 W 20th St Fl 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 W 20th St Fl 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 W 20th St Fl 5 have a pool?
No, 118 W 20th St Fl 5 does not have a pool.
Does 118 W 20th St Fl 5 have accessible units?
No, 118 W 20th St Fl 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 118 W 20th St Fl 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 W 20th St Fl 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
