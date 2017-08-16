All apartments in Bradenton
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP

1030 Tidewater Shores Loop · (941) 587-5667
Location

1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL 34208
Old Manatee Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan. Open the front door to the expansive kitchen, dining room and living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and an island with seating. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, double walk in closets, on suite bathroom with stall shower. Guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Full sized washer and dryer in the unit. Amazon smart home, crown molding, hurricane impact windows, ceramic flooring, exterior storage closet, one assigned covered parking space. The screened lanai looks out over the Manatee River. The owner will consider a very small dog or cat with a $300 non refundable pet fee and $35.00 additional payment to rent per month. Tidewater Preserve is a gated riverfront boating community with many amenities. Community amenities include three pools, two club houses, Har Tru tennis courts, canoe park, dog park, nature trail, walking trails and observation deck. Available furnished or unfurnished. Furnished price is $1,900 per month and unfurnished price is $1,800 per month. This is a must see and will not last long. Call today!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have any available units?
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have?
Some of 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP does offer parking.
Does 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP has a pool.
Does 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have accessible units?
No, 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP has units with dishwashers.
