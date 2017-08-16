1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP

Amenities

Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan. Open the front door to the expansive kitchen, dining room and living room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and an island with seating. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, double walk in closets, on suite bathroom with stall shower. Guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. Full sized washer and dryer in the unit. Amazon smart home, crown molding, hurricane impact windows, ceramic flooring, exterior storage closet, one assigned covered parking space. The screened lanai looks out over the Manatee River. The owner will consider a very small dog or cat with a $300 non refundable pet fee and $35.00 additional payment to rent per month. Tidewater Preserve is a gated riverfront boating community with many amenities. Community amenities include three pools, two club houses, Har Tru tennis courts, canoe park, dog park, nature trail, walking trails and observation deck. Available furnished or unfurnished. Furnished price is $1,900 per month and unfurnished price is $1,800 per month. This is a must see and will not last long. Call today!!!!!!!