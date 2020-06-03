All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor

1020 Tidewater Shores Loop · (719) 632-6221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1020 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL 34208
Old Manatee Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd floor · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Short term rental-Fully Furnished Luxurious Waterfront Condo!!! - Tidewater preserve is uniquely located to suit the lifestyle and entertainment needs of couples, families and friends. From the private balconies overlooking the Manatee river residents of Tidewater relish spectacular nightly sunsets and extraordinary views.
This new completely furnished condo features an open, ultra-modern kitchen with a statement island, stainless steel appliances, distinctive quartz counter-tops, and luxurious style cabinetry. Large kitchen, dining room and living room feature views of water. 2 bedrooms and elegant finishes throughout the 2 bathrooms which includes a luxurious master bath with quartz vanity and expansive shower. Designated covered parking,
Tidewater community includes all amenities; private secured gated and 24/7 manned entrance, clubhouse, 2 pools, tennis courts and boating/sports enthusiasts can also take advantage of the boat marina, kayak/canoe park and fitness facility.

(RLNE5393812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor have any available units?
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor have?
Some of 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor is pet friendly.
Does 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor offers parking.
Does 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor have a pool?
Yes, 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor has a pool.
Does 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor have accessible units?
No, 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor does not have units with dishwashers.
