1020 Tidewater Shores Loop 3rd Floor

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool tennis court

Short term rental-Fully Furnished Luxurious Waterfront Condo!!! - Tidewater preserve is uniquely located to suit the lifestyle and entertainment needs of couples, families and friends. From the private balconies overlooking the Manatee river residents of Tidewater relish spectacular nightly sunsets and extraordinary views.

This new completely furnished condo features an open, ultra-modern kitchen with a statement island, stainless steel appliances, distinctive quartz counter-tops, and luxurious style cabinetry. Large kitchen, dining room and living room feature views of water. 2 bedrooms and elegant finishes throughout the 2 bathrooms which includes a luxurious master bath with quartz vanity and expansive shower. Designated covered parking,

Tidewater community includes all amenities; private secured gated and 24/7 manned entrance, clubhouse, 2 pools, tennis courts and boating/sports enthusiasts can also take advantage of the boat marina, kayak/canoe park and fitness facility.



(RLNE5393812)