Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8268 Bermuda Sound Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. LOCATED IN GATED COMMUNITY OF NAUTICA. THIS RANCH STYLE HOME/LOT HAS PRESERVE IN BOTH FRONT AND BACK, ALONG WITH STAINLESS STEEL APP, CORIAN COUNTERS, CHERRY CABINETS, FULLY FENCED YARD, AND EXTENDED PAVER PATIO IN BACK. SMALL PETS WILL BE CONSIDERED ON CASE TO CASE BASIS [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567097 ]