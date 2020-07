Amenities

BEAUTIFUL THIRD FLOOR TWO BEDROOM WITH LAKE VIEW AND VAULTED CEILINGS. NEW VINYL PLANKS THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED KITCHEN CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER. RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY CLOSE TO BEACH, I-95, AND ATLANTIC AVE IN DELRAY. GATED ENTRANCE, POOL, JACUZZI, BILLIARDS, GYM, INDOOR BASKETBALL/RACQUETBALL COURT, AND BBQ AREA AT THE POOL. BASIC CABLE AND WATER INCLUDED N THE RENT. TENANT MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND STABLE JOB.