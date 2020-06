Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub volleyball court

406 Belmont Place, Boynton Beach, FL 33436 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 06/10/2020. Pets: allowed. BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE WITH A TRUE 2 CAR GARAGE. NEW PORCELAIN TILE THROUGH OUT, FRESHLY PAINTED. 2 BED 2 BATH WITH WALKING CLOSETS, MASTER BATH HAS SHOWER AND TUB, ALL OPEN CONCEPT, 2 BALCONIES. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEXT TO 200 STORES, WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING. MINUTES TO THE BEACH AND ATLANTIC AVENUE. ENJOY THE 2 STORY CLUBHOUSE, POOL, GYM, PLAY AREA FOR KIDS, SAND VOLLEYBALL AND HOT TUB. GATED COMMUNITY. SAVE FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD. WILL HAVE MORE PICTURES ONCE THE PROPERTY IS FULLY FINISHED UPDATING. JJ Florida's Best Realty Services 561-208-1382 Follow this link to view all our Listings: www.BuyRentSellFlorida.com [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3582981 ]