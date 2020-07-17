400 N Federal Highway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center gym pool hot tub lobby valet service

Available Now!! Seasonal-Monthly or Annual Rental THIS CORNER UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL on the 4th Flr. The balcony offers a sunset overlooking the lake (E) towards the ocean. There are granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer are in the unit as well. There is a Murphy bed along with a sofa sleeper to allow more company. The building offers Resort Style Amenities ie. 2 pools with an expansive sun deck, spa, fitness center, club-room, business center, valet and a 24/7 lobby attendant. Small pets allowed.