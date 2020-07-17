All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:57 AM

400 N Federal Highway

400 Federal Highway · (561) 685-0658
Location

400 Federal Highway, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 408n · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
pool
hot tub
lobby
valet service
Available Now!! Seasonal-Monthly or Annual Rental THIS CORNER UNIT SHOWS LIKE A MODEL on the 4th Flr. The balcony offers a sunset overlooking the lake (E) towards the ocean. There are granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a washer and dryer are in the unit as well. There is a Murphy bed along with a sofa sleeper to allow more company. The building offers Resort Style Amenities ie. 2 pools with an expansive sun deck, spa, fitness center, club-room, business center, valet and a 24/7 lobby attendant. Small pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 N Federal Highway have any available units?
400 N Federal Highway has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 400 N Federal Highway have?
Some of 400 N Federal Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 N Federal Highway currently offering any rent specials?
400 N Federal Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 N Federal Highway pet-friendly?
Yes, 400 N Federal Highway is pet friendly.
Does 400 N Federal Highway offer parking?
No, 400 N Federal Highway does not offer parking.
Does 400 N Federal Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 N Federal Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 N Federal Highway have a pool?
Yes, 400 N Federal Highway has a pool.
Does 400 N Federal Highway have accessible units?
No, 400 N Federal Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 400 N Federal Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 N Federal Highway has units with dishwashers.
Does 400 N Federal Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 400 N Federal Highway does not have units with air conditioning.
