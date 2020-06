Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Mediterranean Style Townhouse Move in Ready. Located on the Canal leading out the intracoastal waterway. Features 3 beds 3 and a half baths With open floor plan. Brand new Carpets on Staircase & Bedrooms. Freshly Painted. Impact windows, Granite Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Master Suite is located on the third level with Balcony with canal views. Oversized walk-in closet second master suite found on the ground level with family room convenient for those over night guests leading out to a patio on the canal. Community features fitness center and community pool clubhouse sits directly on the intracoastal. A must see. Lease to own!!