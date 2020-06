Amenities

dishwasher gym pool clubhouse microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Here is your Florida get away come for the season plus ! A lovely condo bright and some new living room furniture and turnkey with 2 TVs and a florida room to relax on too. Enjoy 2 clubhouses with lots of activities, pools, gym, entertainment,etc Close to beaches, tri-rail, shopping restaurants,and more.