Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse

Corner unit. Private location with a magnificant greenbelt view. Second floor captures the cool ocean breezes. Home is renovated, completely furnished, and ready to move in. Sterling Village has an active clubhouse with a range of activities and events. Boccle courts and outdoor amenities. This community is located along the intercoastal waterway.