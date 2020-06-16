All apartments in Boynton Beach
2110 Tuscany Way
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:45 PM

2110 Tuscany Way

2110 Tuscany Way · (305) 984-3013
Location

2110 Tuscany Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2110 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
tennis court
Available from June 1st - December 30th, 2020. Luxury Intracoastal Living in Boynton Beach. Beautifully remodeled, furnished corner ground floor garden apartment. Expansive living & dining area opens up to the newly renovated kitchen w/solid wood cabinetry and S/S appliances. Carrara marble bathrooms, Sony 70" Smart Android TV, and brand new Samsung Washer & Dryer. Located in a gorgeous, gated community with an abundance of amenities - Clubhouse, Spa, Gym, Business Center, Tennis Courts, Pool, BBQ, & more. Located less than 5 minutes from the Beach, Golf Course, Restaurants, Shopping & Major Highway. Second Option: also offered for rent as a Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath for $2,200/Month. Unit will be occupied Jan, Feb, March 2021. Depending on the month - Seasonal rates may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Tuscany Way have any available units?
2110 Tuscany Way has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2110 Tuscany Way have?
Some of 2110 Tuscany Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2110 Tuscany Way currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Tuscany Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Tuscany Way pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Tuscany Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 2110 Tuscany Way offer parking?
No, 2110 Tuscany Way does not offer parking.
Does 2110 Tuscany Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2110 Tuscany Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Tuscany Way have a pool?
Yes, 2110 Tuscany Way has a pool.
Does 2110 Tuscany Way have accessible units?
No, 2110 Tuscany Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Tuscany Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2110 Tuscany Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Tuscany Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 Tuscany Way does not have units with air conditioning.
