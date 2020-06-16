2110 Tuscany Way

Amenities

Available from June 1st - December 30th, 2020. Luxury Intracoastal Living in Boynton Beach. Beautifully remodeled, furnished corner ground floor garden apartment. Expansive living & dining area opens up to the newly renovated kitchen w/solid wood cabinetry and S/S appliances. Carrara marble bathrooms, Sony 70" Smart Android TV, and brand new Samsung Washer & Dryer. Located in a gorgeous, gated community with an abundance of amenities - Clubhouse, Spa, Gym, Business Center, Tennis Courts, Pool, BBQ, & more. Located less than 5 minutes from the Beach, Golf Course, Restaurants, Shopping & Major Highway. Second Option: also offered for rent as a Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath for $2,200/Month. Unit will be occupied Jan, Feb, March 2021. Depending on the month - Seasonal rates may apply.