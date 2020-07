Amenities

Nice condo in resort style community. Close to beaches and downtown Boynton Beach. 2nd floor unit, with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, private covered balcony. New stainless kitchen appliances, and clean carpet. Full size washer and dryer. Security gated entry, clubhouse with pool and spa, outdoor Tiki and BBQ areas, and vollyball court. Basic cable and water included in the rent. Tenant must have good credit and stable job. Will be available by August 1st.