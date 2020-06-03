All apartments in Boynton Beach
Find more places like 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard

1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boynton Beach
See all
Renaissance Commons
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Renaissance Commons

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 620 · Avail. now

$2,235

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1488 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard Apt #620, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Live and play in the Renaissance Commons. This three bedroom two bathroom apartment home is ideal for the active person who enjoys the benefits of nightlife just steps from their front door.Enjoy numerours restaurants and shops located just around the corner. The apartment is located on the sixth-floor and features hard surface counters, laminate wood floors, a peaceful balcony, designer-led lighting,USB charging stations throughout. Washer and dryer are also located inside the home. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567111 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard have any available units?
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard has a unit available for $2,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard have?
Some of 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The District Boynton
1000 Audace Avenue
Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Advenir at La Costa
4101 Mahogany Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Advenir at Banyan Lake
1561 Stonehaven Dr
Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Seabourn Cove
3501 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
One Boynton
1351 S Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Manatee Bay
1632 N Federal Hwy
Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Boynton Place
10492 Boynton Place Cir
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road
Boynton Beach, FL 33426

Similar Pages

Boynton Beach 1 BedroomsBoynton Beach 2 Bedrooms
Boynton Beach Apartments with PoolBoynton Beach Pet Friendly Places
Boynton Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Quantum Park At Boynton BeachRenaissance Commons
Boynton Town

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity