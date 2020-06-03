Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1625 Renaissance Commons Boulevard Apt #620, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - 3 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Live and play in the Renaissance Commons. This three bedroom two bathroom apartment home is ideal for the active person who enjoys the benefits of nightlife just steps from their front door.Enjoy numerours restaurants and shops located just around the corner. The apartment is located on the sixth-floor and features hard surface counters, laminate wood floors, a peaceful balcony, designer-led lighting,USB charging stations throughout. Washer and dryer are also located inside the home. [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567111 ]