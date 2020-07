Amenities

This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy a resort style living in this 2/2 fully furnished Ground Floor unit with vinyl flooring in the living area's and carpet in the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed and the 2nd bedroom has a queen size bed.Just steps away from the pool and club house which are located on the intercoastal waterway. Come see this spectacular unit and community with all its amenities including tennis courts - billiard room - indoor basketball court - workout facility - and centrally located within minutes from the famous Atlantic Ave. in Delray Beach with all the shops - restaurants and beautiful Beaches.