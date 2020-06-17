All apartments in Boynton Beach
105 South Boulevard
105 South Boulevard

105 South Boulevard · (561) 655-6570
Location

105 South Boulevard, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 A · Avail. now

$1,275

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Beautiful 1st floor corner unit in a 55+ Community. Recently renovated all to city codes. The open & updated kitchen harmonizes with the spacious living area creating a perfect living space. Completely redone guest bathroom, beautiful master vanity and wood laminate floors, recently painted, all high impact windows,updated electric and more. The community has a large clubhouse where many organized activities are hosted and a community heated pool, perfect to enjoy South Florida lifestyle. Superb location with the beach only a mile away and even closer to the intracoastal nearby shopping, restaurants, supermarket, hospital and easy access to I-95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 South Boulevard have any available units?
105 South Boulevard has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 South Boulevard have?
Some of 105 South Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 South Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
105 South Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 South Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 105 South Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 105 South Boulevard offer parking?
No, 105 South Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 105 South Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 South Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 South Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 105 South Boulevard has a pool.
Does 105 South Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 105 South Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 105 South Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 South Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 South Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 South Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
