105 South Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Beautiful 1st floor corner unit in a 55+ Community. Recently renovated all to city codes. The open & updated kitchen harmonizes with the spacious living area creating a perfect living space. Completely redone guest bathroom, beautiful master vanity and wood laminate floors, recently painted, all high impact windows,updated electric and more. The community has a large clubhouse where many organized activities are hosted and a community heated pool, perfect to enjoy South Florida lifestyle. Superb location with the beach only a mile away and even closer to the intracoastal nearby shopping, restaurants, supermarket, hospital and easy access to I-95.