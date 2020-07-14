All apartments in Boca Raton
CORTLAND BOCA RATON

7801 N Federal Hwy · (561) 413-9338
Location

7801 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, FL 33487

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11-309 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

Unit 08-104 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,715

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 839 sqft

Unit 22-203 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,731

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 774 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 08-102 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,372

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 14-301 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,391

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 12-107 · Avail. Oct 1

$2,391

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13-101 · Avail. now

$2,417

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Unit 13-302 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,469

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Unit 13-301 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,854

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CORTLAND BOCA RATON.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
cats allowed
bbq/grill
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
hot tub
pool table
Surrounded by high-end shopping, golf-centric country clubs, and scenic beaches, our community offers the many living benefits of an exclusive Boca Raton address. Upscale features like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances will make you proud to come home to any of our beautiful townhomes or apartments. Convenience to major employers like Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Florida Atlantic University makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend (or weeknight) plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Town Center Mall, and explore popular downtown spots like the Centre for the Arts and Mizner Park. Or, go for a short drive to check out all the shops and restaurants of Downtown Delray Beach. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Cortland has partnered with Jetty to offer an $99 deposit solution program for those who qualify. Ask about Jetty Deposit Solution when in the leasing office.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Liability Only Protection: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited
Parking Details: Other. Surface parking. Attached and detached garages may be rented for an additional fee.Please Call our leasing office for parking policy. Open Lot, Attached Garage: $175/month, Detached Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Large Storage Unit: $75/month, Small Storage Unit: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CORTLAND BOCA RATON have any available units?
CORTLAND BOCA RATON has 67 units available starting at $1,564 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does CORTLAND BOCA RATON have?
Some of CORTLAND BOCA RATON's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CORTLAND BOCA RATON currently offering any rent specials?
CORTLAND BOCA RATON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CORTLAND BOCA RATON pet-friendly?
Yes, CORTLAND BOCA RATON is pet friendly.
Does CORTLAND BOCA RATON offer parking?
Yes, CORTLAND BOCA RATON offers parking.
Does CORTLAND BOCA RATON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, CORTLAND BOCA RATON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does CORTLAND BOCA RATON have a pool?
Yes, CORTLAND BOCA RATON has a pool.
Does CORTLAND BOCA RATON have accessible units?
No, CORTLAND BOCA RATON does not have accessible units.
Does CORTLAND BOCA RATON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CORTLAND BOCA RATON has units with dishwashers.
Does CORTLAND BOCA RATON have units with air conditioning?
Yes, CORTLAND BOCA RATON has units with air conditioning.
