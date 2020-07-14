CORTLAND BOCA RATON

Lease Length: 7-15 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: Cortland has partnered with Jetty to offer an $99 deposit solution program for those who qualify. Ask about Jetty Deposit Solution when in the leasing office.
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Liability Only Protection: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited
Parking Details: Other. Surface parking. Attached and detached garages may be rented for an additional fee.Please Call our leasing office for parking policy. Open Lot, Attached Garage: $175/month, Detached Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Large Storage Unit: $75/month, Small Storage Unit: $50/month