CORTLAND BOCA RATON

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse dog grooming area dog park gym parking playground pool putting green garage internet access media room yoga cats allowed bbq/grill coffee bar courtyard game room hot tub pool table

Surrounded by high-end shopping, golf-centric country clubs, and scenic beaches, our community offers the many living benefits of an exclusive Boca Raton address. Upscale features like granite countertops and stainless steel appliances will make you proud to come home to any of our beautiful townhomes or apartments. Convenience to major employers like Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Florida Atlantic University makes your everyday commute a breeze. And when you're considering your weekend (or weeknight) plans, you have plenty of options nearby. Treat yourself to some retail therapy at Town Center Mall, and explore popular downtown spots like the Centre for the Arts and Mizner Park. Or, go for a short drive to check out all the shops and restaurants of Downtown Delray Beach. No matter what your day looks like, you'll come home to the hospitality and service of a community team dedicated to you.