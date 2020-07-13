Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

At ARIUM Boca Raton, we have beautiful one and two bedroom apartments in Boca Raton, FL with a wide variety of features that make your life a true pleasure. We are centrally located near Boca Town Center, parks, golf courses, beaches and world-class shopping and dining. We have excellent proximity to the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95. Many appreciate our exceptionally low rates and the fact that Florida Atlantic University and Lynn University are nearby.On our community's landscaped grounds, residents will enjoy access to several resort-quality amenities. Those who prefer to stay active love all the hiking and jogging trails nearby. If that's not for you, then check out our fully-equipped on-site fitness center and spend time lifting weights or running on the treadmill. Our community has up-front parking availability and even a car wash to keep your car looking great.The available one and two bedroom homes all come with modern features and beautiful surfaces. Step our on the patio