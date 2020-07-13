All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

ARIUM Boca Raton

6925 Town Harbour Blvd · (561) 257-2739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6925 Town Harbour Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0212 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 1912 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 886 sqft

Unit 2216 · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 886 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2013 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 1223 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1021 sqft

Unit 1813 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1239 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from ARIUM Boca Raton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
At ARIUM Boca Raton, we have beautiful one and two bedroom apartments in Boca Raton, FL with a wide variety of features that make your life a true pleasure. We are centrally located near Boca Town Center, parks, golf courses, beaches and world-class shopping and dining. We have excellent proximity to the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 95. Many appreciate our exceptionally low rates and the fact that Florida Atlantic University and Lynn University are nearby.On our community's landscaped grounds, residents will enjoy access to several resort-quality amenities. Those who prefer to stay active love all the hiking and jogging trails nearby. If that's not for you, then check out our fully-equipped on-site fitness center and spend time lifting weights or running on the treadmill. Our community has up-front parking availability and even a car wash to keep your car looking great.The available one and two bedroom homes all come with modern features and beautiful surfaces. Step our on the patio

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $1000 / $175
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 75 lbs and aggressive breeds.
Parking Details: Off Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does ARIUM Boca Raton have any available units?
ARIUM Boca Raton has 13 units available starting at $1,440 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does ARIUM Boca Raton have?
Some of ARIUM Boca Raton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is ARIUM Boca Raton currently offering any rent specials?
ARIUM Boca Raton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is ARIUM Boca Raton pet-friendly?
Yes, ARIUM Boca Raton is pet friendly.
Does ARIUM Boca Raton offer parking?
Yes, ARIUM Boca Raton offers parking.
Does ARIUM Boca Raton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, ARIUM Boca Raton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does ARIUM Boca Raton have a pool?
Yes, ARIUM Boca Raton has a pool.
Does ARIUM Boca Raton have accessible units?
No, ARIUM Boca Raton does not have accessible units.
Does ARIUM Boca Raton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, ARIUM Boca Raton has units with dishwashers.
Does ARIUM Boca Raton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, ARIUM Boca Raton has units with air conditioning.
