All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 850 NW 4th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
850 NW 4th Court
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:13 AM

850 NW 4th Court

850 Northwest 4th Court · (847) 865-9309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

850 Northwest 4th Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2856 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This gem of a home sits upon the highest elevation in Palm Beach County, Conference Ridge. A welcoming front view of the house from the circular driveway leads you into a open, airy, and bright residence that is perfect for you. This house features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, POOL, high volume ceilings through out - up to 20 ft, large and open family area including the kitchen with informal dining space and pantry, formal dining area, tile flooring all through out the first floor and carpeting on the second floor, master suite on first floor with tub and large shower, ceiling fans through out, 2.5 car garage, stone FIRE PLACE with mantel, large tinted windows, freshly landscaped, and a fenced in back yard all in one of the best neighborhoods of Boca Raton.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 NW 4th Court have any available units?
850 NW 4th Court has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 850 NW 4th Court have?
Some of 850 NW 4th Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 850 NW 4th Court currently offering any rent specials?
850 NW 4th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 NW 4th Court pet-friendly?
No, 850 NW 4th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 850 NW 4th Court offer parking?
Yes, 850 NW 4th Court does offer parking.
Does 850 NW 4th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 NW 4th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 NW 4th Court have a pool?
Yes, 850 NW 4th Court has a pool.
Does 850 NW 4th Court have accessible units?
No, 850 NW 4th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 850 NW 4th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 850 NW 4th Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 850 NW 4th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 NW 4th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 850 NW 4th Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Dunes of Boca
9400 Southwest 8th Street
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity