850 NW 4th Court

This gem of a home sits upon the highest elevation in Palm Beach County, Conference Ridge. A welcoming front view of the house from the circular driveway leads you into a open, airy, and bright residence that is perfect for you. This house features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, POOL, high volume ceilings through out - up to 20 ft, large and open family area including the kitchen with informal dining space and pantry, formal dining area, tile flooring all through out the first floor and carpeting on the second floor, master suite on first floor with tub and large shower, ceiling fans through out, 2.5 car garage, stone FIRE PLACE with mantel, large tinted windows, freshly landscaped, and a fenced in back yard all in one of the best neighborhoods of Boca Raton.