85 Palamino Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

FULLY RENOVATED in 2013 (from the studs in). Best looking house in desirable Hidden Valley. Large corner lot with room for a pool (or two!), boat/RV or small soccer field in the large fenced back yard. Cozy, super charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garage, laundry room, separate living & dining areas. Luxe fixtures, listello glass shower tiles, and handsome deep woods, thick base & moldings, and stainless steel kitchen will impress. The quality construction can be seen in every inch. Imagine NEW EVERYTHING in East Boca Raton (RARE!) New electrical, plumbing, walls, floors, granite kitchen & baths, PVC fence, brick pavers driveway, landscape, window coverings, all insulated hurricane-impact windows & doors. You will not find better at this price! Near restaurants, shopping, 95, & beaches!