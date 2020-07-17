All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

85 Palamino Circle

85 Palamino Circle · (561) 866-0811
Location

85 Palamino Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Hidden Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1272 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
FULLY RENOVATED in 2013 (from the studs in). Best looking house in desirable Hidden Valley. Large corner lot with room for a pool (or two!), boat/RV or small soccer field in the large fenced back yard. Cozy, super charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home with garage, laundry room, separate living & dining areas. Luxe fixtures, listello glass shower tiles, and handsome deep woods, thick base & moldings, and stainless steel kitchen will impress. The quality construction can be seen in every inch. Imagine NEW EVERYTHING in East Boca Raton (RARE!) New electrical, plumbing, walls, floors, granite kitchen & baths, PVC fence, brick pavers driveway, landscape, window coverings, all insulated hurricane-impact windows & doors. You will not find better at this price! Near restaurants, shopping, 95, & beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Palamino Circle have any available units?
85 Palamino Circle has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 85 Palamino Circle have?
Some of 85 Palamino Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Palamino Circle currently offering any rent specials?
85 Palamino Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Palamino Circle pet-friendly?
No, 85 Palamino Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 85 Palamino Circle offer parking?
Yes, 85 Palamino Circle offers parking.
Does 85 Palamino Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Palamino Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Palamino Circle have a pool?
Yes, 85 Palamino Circle has a pool.
Does 85 Palamino Circle have accessible units?
No, 85 Palamino Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Palamino Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Palamino Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Palamino Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Palamino Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
