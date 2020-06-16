All apartments in Boca Raton
842 SW 9th Street Circle
Last updated July 29 2019 at 3:03 AM

842 SW 9th Street Circle

842 Southwest 9th Street Circle · (561) 702-2444
Location

842 Southwest 9th Street Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
guest parking
sauna
tennis court
Ground floor unit with lake views in quiet East/Cental Boca Raton. Gorgeous kitchen with granite and s/s appliances, bathrooms updated with glass shower & vanities. Corner unit means extra privacy and light! Screened patio with calming lake views in Boca Terrace subdivision. Move in ready. 3 yr old A/C, washer/dryer in unit. Assigned parking in front of entrance, lots of guest parking. A+ rated. Conveniently located in Boca Raton across from Sugar Sand park, Less than 5 minutes to I-95, Town Center mall, grocery shopping, 5-10 minutes to Lynn University, FAU, downtown, Mizner park and the sunny sandy beaches. basic cable included with water, sewer & garbage. Clubhouse, 2 pools, billiard room, tennis courts, basketball half court, sauna, bbq area and shuffleboard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 SW 9th Street Circle have any available units?
842 SW 9th Street Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 842 SW 9th Street Circle have?
Some of 842 SW 9th Street Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 SW 9th Street Circle currently offering any rent specials?
842 SW 9th Street Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 SW 9th Street Circle pet-friendly?
No, 842 SW 9th Street Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 842 SW 9th Street Circle offer parking?
Yes, 842 SW 9th Street Circle does offer parking.
Does 842 SW 9th Street Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 SW 9th Street Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 SW 9th Street Circle have a pool?
Yes, 842 SW 9th Street Circle has a pool.
Does 842 SW 9th Street Circle have accessible units?
No, 842 SW 9th Street Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 842 SW 9th Street Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 SW 9th Street Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 842 SW 9th Street Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 842 SW 9th Street Circle has units with air conditioning.
