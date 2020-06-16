842 SW 9th Street Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill guest parking sauna tennis court

Ground floor unit with lake views in quiet East/Cental Boca Raton. Gorgeous kitchen with granite and s/s appliances, bathrooms updated with glass shower & vanities. Corner unit means extra privacy and light! Screened patio with calming lake views in Boca Terrace subdivision. Move in ready. 3 yr old A/C, washer/dryer in unit. Assigned parking in front of entrance, lots of guest parking. A+ rated. Conveniently located in Boca Raton across from Sugar Sand park, Less than 5 minutes to I-95, Town Center mall, grocery shopping, 5-10 minutes to Lynn University, FAU, downtown, Mizner park and the sunny sandy beaches. basic cable included with water, sewer & garbage. Clubhouse, 2 pools, billiard room, tennis courts, basketball half court, sauna, bbq area and shuffleboard.