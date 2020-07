Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Spacious and well maintained townhome available in the beautiful Central Park community. Well appointed with updated flooring, stainless steel appliances, and open kitchen. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Great patio area off kitchen for private barbecue and plants. Pets allowed. EZ access to I95 & Congress & a few miles to Beach and Atlantic Ave restaurants. Community pool & gym too! Beautiful place to live!