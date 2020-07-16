All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:28 AM

790 Coquina Way

790 Coquina Way · (561) 888-3115
Location

790 Coquina Way, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Beach-side paradise, only two blocks to the ocean. Turnkey 3 bedroom 3 bath, cozy, meticulously maintained home is a fully furnished split floor plan. Included in the rental price is water, sewer, trash; pool and landscape maintenance. There is a spacious, formal living and dining room, in addition to an eat-in kitchen. Barbecue poolside in east facing covered patio, or dine in the romantic gazebo. Pets will enjoy the large, private, fenced backyard on almost a 1/4 acre lot. Master bedroom features a separate sitting area with sofa bed. Den/office includes sofa bed and en suite bathroom. Minutes to Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Red Reef Park, downtown Boca Raton with its active night life, world-class restaurants, shopping; stroll Mizner Park with its concerts & art festivals. Avail. Aug 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 790 Coquina Way have any available units?
790 Coquina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 790 Coquina Way have?
Some of 790 Coquina Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 790 Coquina Way currently offering any rent specials?
790 Coquina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 790 Coquina Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 790 Coquina Way is pet friendly.
Does 790 Coquina Way offer parking?
No, 790 Coquina Way does not offer parking.
Does 790 Coquina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 790 Coquina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 790 Coquina Way have a pool?
Yes, 790 Coquina Way has a pool.
Does 790 Coquina Way have accessible units?
No, 790 Coquina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 790 Coquina Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 790 Coquina Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 790 Coquina Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 790 Coquina Way does not have units with air conditioning.
