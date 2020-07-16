790 Coquina Way

Amenities

Beach-side paradise, only two blocks to the ocean. Turnkey 3 bedroom 3 bath, cozy, meticulously maintained home is a fully furnished split floor plan. Included in the rental price is water, sewer, trash; pool and landscape maintenance. There is a spacious, formal living and dining room, in addition to an eat-in kitchen. Barbecue poolside in east facing covered patio, or dine in the romantic gazebo. Pets will enjoy the large, private, fenced backyard on almost a 1/4 acre lot. Master bedroom features a separate sitting area with sofa bed. Den/office includes sofa bed and en suite bathroom. Minutes to Gumbo Limbo Nature Center, Red Reef Park, downtown Boca Raton with its active night life, world-class restaurants, shopping; stroll Mizner Park with its concerts & art festivals. Avail. Aug 1