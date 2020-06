Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Sought after Por La Mar neighborhood ANNUAL only rental offered at $5,600. Available on July 1st unfurnished. Located within walking distance to the beach, restaurants and shops. Upscale kitchen, spacious master, large walk-in shower/spa tub. This home has great outdoor living space perfect for entertaining. No pool. Tenant will reimburse $300 to Landlord for electricity monthly. Lawn, included in monthly rent. Text listing agent for appt. ANNUAL rental only.