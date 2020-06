Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

One of the best units in the complex!! 2nd floor upgraded unit- completely tiled throughout, granite kitchen, baths, huge balcony, light and bright unit next to Boca Regionall Hospital. Gated after 7pm. A-rated schools, 4 pools, tennis. Across form FAU, close to downtown Boca and , Mizner Park. Management company onsite and can approve in 3 weeks. Very popular complex. in a East Boca!!!New stove will be coming shortly.