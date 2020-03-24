All apartments in Boca Raton
6200 NW 24th Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 8:59 PM

6200 NW 24th Street

6200 Northwest 24th Street · (561) 901-5296
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6200 Northwest 24th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33434

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1952 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Location location location! Pristine, updated, 24 hr man-gated, private pool home on the lake in Santa Barbara. enjoy an interior/quiet lot with serene lake views. this home has been updated and well cared for: newer roof, all window and doors either impact or accordion shutters, updated kitchen, indoor laundry room, private pool, recently painted and offers an open floor plan. Don't worry about allergies, no carpet here! You will love this one! Minutes to Boca's best a-rated schools, shopping, restaurants and more. Lastly, rent with peace of mind with this landlord. pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 NW 24th Street have any available units?
6200 NW 24th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6200 NW 24th Street have?
Some of 6200 NW 24th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 NW 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6200 NW 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 NW 24th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6200 NW 24th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6200 NW 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6200 NW 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 6200 NW 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6200 NW 24th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 NW 24th Street have a pool?
Yes, 6200 NW 24th Street has a pool.
Does 6200 NW 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 6200 NW 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 NW 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6200 NW 24th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 NW 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 NW 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
