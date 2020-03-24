6200 NW 24th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Location location location! Pristine, updated, 24 hr man-gated, private pool home on the lake in Santa Barbara. enjoy an interior/quiet lot with serene lake views. this home has been updated and well cared for: newer roof, all window and doors either impact or accordion shutters, updated kitchen, indoor laundry room, private pool, recently painted and offers an open floor plan. Don't worry about allergies, no carpet here! You will love this one! Minutes to Boca's best a-rated schools, shopping, restaurants and more. Lastly, rent with peace of mind with this landlord. pet friendly!