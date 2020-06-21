6030 Verde Trail S

Amenities

Location, location, location! Walk to Town Center Mall, Whole Foods, and more from this updated 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch with full impact hurricane window protection. Attached 1 car garage plus additional assigned spot steps from unit. Truly fantastic split bedroom layout with 2 HUGE sliding glass doors to private patios situated in a garden like setting. In unit washer/dryer and all appliances included. Fantastic small community with a wonderful pool, hot tub and grilling area. All new impact windows just installed and newer AC. Private gated entrance welcomes you and your guests. Wonderful community in central Boca near desirable amenities. Call today for a private showing!