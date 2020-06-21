All apartments in Boca Raton
6030 Verde Trail S
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:34 PM

6030 Verde Trail S

6030 South Verde Trail · (630) 842-6000
Location

6030 South Verde Trail, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2050 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1496 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Location, location, location! Walk to Town Center Mall, Whole Foods, and more from this updated 2 bedroom/2 bath ranch with full impact hurricane window protection. Attached 1 car garage plus additional assigned spot steps from unit. Truly fantastic split bedroom layout with 2 HUGE sliding glass doors to private patios situated in a garden like setting. In unit washer/dryer and all appliances included. Fantastic small community with a wonderful pool, hot tub and grilling area. All new impact windows just installed and newer AC. Private gated entrance welcomes you and your guests. Wonderful community in central Boca near desirable amenities. Call today for a private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6030 Verde Trail S have any available units?
6030 Verde Trail S has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6030 Verde Trail S have?
Some of 6030 Verde Trail S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6030 Verde Trail S currently offering any rent specials?
6030 Verde Trail S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6030 Verde Trail S pet-friendly?
No, 6030 Verde Trail S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 6030 Verde Trail S offer parking?
Yes, 6030 Verde Trail S does offer parking.
Does 6030 Verde Trail S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6030 Verde Trail S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6030 Verde Trail S have a pool?
Yes, 6030 Verde Trail S has a pool.
Does 6030 Verde Trail S have accessible units?
No, 6030 Verde Trail S does not have accessible units.
Does 6030 Verde Trail S have units with dishwashers?
No, 6030 Verde Trail S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6030 Verde Trail S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6030 Verde Trail S has units with air conditioning.
