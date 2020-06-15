5894 NW 25th Court

Amenities

GOLF MEMBERSHIP! Amazing 5 bedroom, 6 bath home in the award winning Country Club at Broken Sound. This lushly landscaped courtyard home has two private guest houses, large pool, spa, and an outdoor kitchen /barbecue area. This completely remodeled contemporary home has volume ceilings, engineered and marble floors, spa like master bath, 2 walk in closets, modern kitchen with quartz countertops and Thermador appliances. The home has a very open floor plan with a large screened in patio on the 16th hole. What a magnificent home!