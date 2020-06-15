All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

5894 NW 25th Court

5894 Northwest 25th Court · (561) 213-6347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5894 Northwest 25th Court, Boca Raton, FL 33496
Broken Sound

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
GOLF MEMBERSHIP! Amazing 5 bedroom, 6 bath home in the award winning Country Club at Broken Sound. This lushly landscaped courtyard home has two private guest houses, large pool, spa, and an outdoor kitchen /barbecue area. This completely remodeled contemporary home has volume ceilings, engineered and marble floors, spa like master bath, 2 walk in closets, modern kitchen with quartz countertops and Thermador appliances. The home has a very open floor plan with a large screened in patio on the 16th hole. What a magnificent home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5894 NW 25th Court have any available units?
5894 NW 25th Court has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5894 NW 25th Court have?
Some of 5894 NW 25th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5894 NW 25th Court currently offering any rent specials?
5894 NW 25th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5894 NW 25th Court pet-friendly?
No, 5894 NW 25th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 5894 NW 25th Court offer parking?
Yes, 5894 NW 25th Court does offer parking.
Does 5894 NW 25th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5894 NW 25th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5894 NW 25th Court have a pool?
Yes, 5894 NW 25th Court has a pool.
Does 5894 NW 25th Court have accessible units?
No, 5894 NW 25th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5894 NW 25th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5894 NW 25th Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5894 NW 25th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5894 NW 25th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
