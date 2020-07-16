All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:52 PM

5800 Coach House Cir

5800 Coach House Circle · (786) 357-6513
Location

5800 Coach House Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Best location in the community! Very spacious condo unit and open floor plan with 1 car garage downstairs and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen all with beautiful pool views. Living room has sliding glass doors opening to a large private screened-in patio. Walk-in master closet, a nice laundry room with washer & dryer and totally furnished. Coach Houses of Town Place is in walking distance to The Swim and Racquet Center, Greenwise Publix, Town Center Mall, shops, restaurants and more. 10 minutes to Boca's beaches! Less than a mile from I-95. Amenities include a bike/jogging trail and 2 swimming pools (one is heated). Water, cable, and garbage is covered by the HOA. One pet under 30 lbs allowed. ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 Coach House Cir have any available units?
5800 Coach House Cir has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5800 Coach House Cir have?
Some of 5800 Coach House Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 Coach House Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5800 Coach House Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 Coach House Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5800 Coach House Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5800 Coach House Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5800 Coach House Cir offers parking.
Does 5800 Coach House Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 Coach House Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 Coach House Cir have a pool?
Yes, 5800 Coach House Cir has a pool.
Does 5800 Coach House Cir have accessible units?
No, 5800 Coach House Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 Coach House Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 5800 Coach House Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 Coach House Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5800 Coach House Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
