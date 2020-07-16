5800 Coach House Cir

Amenities

Best location in the community! Very spacious condo unit and open floor plan with 1 car garage downstairs and all 3 bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom, living room, dining room and kitchen all with beautiful pool views. Living room has sliding glass doors opening to a large private screened-in patio. Walk-in master closet, a nice laundry room with washer & dryer and totally furnished. Coach Houses of Town Place is in walking distance to The Swim and Racquet Center, Greenwise Publix, Town Center Mall, shops, restaurants and more. 10 minutes to Boca's beaches! Less than a mile from I-95. Amenities include a bike/jogging trail and 2 swimming pools (one is heated). Water, cable, and garbage is covered by the HOA. One pet under 30 lbs allowed. ready to move in.