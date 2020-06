Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool hot tub tennis court

Light and bright. Great Annual rental opportunity to enjoy living in Broken Sound. 4 bedroom (1 bedroom is currently being used as a den). 2 master suites--1 on ground floor, 1 upstairs. High ceilings. Stainless Steel appliances, walk-in closets. Small pet considered. Tropical landscaping with huge pool and spa overlooking the golf course. 1-time transfer fee for Social Tennis Membership $1070. Tip fee $165.50 per month plus tax. Subject to change. $500.00 compliance fee to community master association. Golf upgrade is available directly from Broken Sound Club.