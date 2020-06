Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

ANNUAL OR 6 MONTH RENTAL. Very Nicely Updated FULLY FURNISHED 2/2 with stunning golf course views. Screened and tiled balcony lanai to watch the morning sun rise over South Florida. FULLY EQUIPPED Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Close to the beach, Mizner Park, downtown Boca, and downtown Delray is not far away. Easy access to medical facilities and major highways.