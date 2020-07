Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool hot tub tennis court

Absolutly gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with private 1st floor entry/foyer. The 2nd floor main living level has high vaulted ceilings plus a bonus Florida room. Out back is a beautiful covered porch. This condo has been wonderfully updated from the kitchen to both bathrooms and 2 year old central a/c. High vaulted ceilings give a very open feel. Beautiful wood burning fireplace and large, private laundry room. The condo is located close to the community pool with hot tub. There is also a renovated tennis court with pickle ball net. This is a waterfront community with ocean access and very affordable boat dockage is available. Pets are negotiable. Rent includes basic cable tv and water. Available August 1st.