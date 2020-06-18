All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:14 PM

4820 NW 16th Terrace

4820 Northwest 16th Terrace · (561) 900-8650
Location

4820 Northwest 16th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Blue Lakes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
VACANT and EZ to Show - LARGE End Townhse-3 Bed 2.5 Ba,2 CarGar, Full Driveway,Fresh Paint.MINT CONDITION IN GATED COMMUNITY Just 3 Mins W. of 95. 7 Min TO BOCA TOWN CTR, 3 Mi TO BEACH! TOP Rated SCHOOLS! WALK TO SHOPS, REST's, LIBR'Y,LYNN & FAU! 2161sf GuavaModel-GREAT OPEN FLR PLAN - Entertain in your 891sf 1st floor Family Rm/Kitchen+Backyrd Patio! Hi IMPACT Hurr.Windows,2 CAR GAR,SS APPL's,GRANITE COUNTERS, HUGE ISLAND SEATS 4, M/bath w/GRANITE COUNTERS,UPGR'd TILE 1ST FLR. LARGE 2ND FLR LAUNDRY RM, UPGR'd W/D, Huge WALK-IN CLOSET in MaBdrm,RECESS LIGHTs THRU-OUT. 9'CLG's, Plantation Shutters,EndUnit w/xtra windows for more Lite,Private Lrg Backyd. Fitness Ctr, Pool,Tot Lot & walk to 41 acre BlueLake w/2+mi of Trails & 78 ac NaturePreserve w/2mi.of Trls. You'll Love Living at Centra!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4820 NW 16th Terrace have any available units?
4820 NW 16th Terrace has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4820 NW 16th Terrace have?
Some of 4820 NW 16th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4820 NW 16th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4820 NW 16th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4820 NW 16th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4820 NW 16th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 4820 NW 16th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 4820 NW 16th Terrace does offer parking.
Does 4820 NW 16th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4820 NW 16th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4820 NW 16th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4820 NW 16th Terrace has a pool.
Does 4820 NW 16th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4820 NW 16th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4820 NW 16th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4820 NW 16th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 4820 NW 16th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4820 NW 16th Terrace has units with air conditioning.
