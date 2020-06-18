4820 NW 16th Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking playground pool

VACANT and EZ to Show - LARGE End Townhse-3 Bed 2.5 Ba,2 CarGar, Full Driveway,Fresh Paint.MINT CONDITION IN GATED COMMUNITY Just 3 Mins W. of 95. 7 Min TO BOCA TOWN CTR, 3 Mi TO BEACH! TOP Rated SCHOOLS! WALK TO SHOPS, REST's, LIBR'Y,LYNN & FAU! 2161sf GuavaModel-GREAT OPEN FLR PLAN - Entertain in your 891sf 1st floor Family Rm/Kitchen+Backyrd Patio! Hi IMPACT Hurr.Windows,2 CAR GAR,SS APPL's,GRANITE COUNTERS, HUGE ISLAND SEATS 4, M/bath w/GRANITE COUNTERS,UPGR'd TILE 1ST FLR. LARGE 2ND FLR LAUNDRY RM, UPGR'd W/D, Huge WALK-IN CLOSET in MaBdrm,RECESS LIGHTs THRU-OUT. 9'CLG's, Plantation Shutters,EndUnit w/xtra windows for more Lite,Private Lrg Backyd. Fitness Ctr, Pool,Tot Lot & walk to 41 acre BlueLake w/2+mi of Trails & 78 ac NaturePreserve w/2mi.of Trls. You'll Love Living at Centra!