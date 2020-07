4500 N Dixie Highway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool hot tub

LOOKING FOR A GREAT HOME ,WITH A HEATED POOL & SPA WITH LARGE FENCED BACK YARD, LAWN AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT. THIS 3/2 HOME WITH 2 DENS, HAS BEEN ALL REDONE WITH THE BEST OF EVERY THING. LARGE LIVING ROOM, WITH DEN,SHOWS PERFECT AND HAS ALL UPDATES IN BEDROOMS AND THE BATHS, MARBLE TILE FLOORS THROUGH THE HOME,YOU WILL LOVE THE POOL AND THE SPA!!! A CUTE KEY WEST STYLE SINGLE FAMILY HOME THAT HAS IT ALL YOU WILL LOVE IT! FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER, , BIKE TO THE BEACH CALL NOW AND SEE today this is a beautiful pool home!!!