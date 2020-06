Amenities

Impeccable condition low maintenance 2 story townhouse. All concrete high-end construction in Tuscany Village - an Addison Mizner architecture style property with only 37 units, gardens and pool. Tall coffered ceilings. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters. Hurricane impact windows and French doors. Marble in living and kitchen and wood flooring in all bedrooms (2nd floor). Spacious laundry in 2nd floor. Spacious Master suite with generous closets. Master bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and 2 sinks. Kitchen with breakfast area, stainless steel appliances and numerous large cabinets. Beautiful landscape and well-designed common area, large heated pool with lounge chairs.Perfect east-Boca location of US-1.