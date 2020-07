Amenities

This an absolutely beautiful 5 bedroom home in one of the best locations in Boca Raton! The home features top of the line appliances and equipment such as two central AC units, a wine refrigerator, hurricane impact windows and much more! Located in the heart of Boca Raton, the location simply can not be beat. You will only be minutes away from the I-95, turnpike and Town Center Mall. Lawn and Pool service is included in rent. Don't wait too long, this is a gem of a home.