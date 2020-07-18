All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 4014 NW 24th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
4014 NW 24th Terrace
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:31 PM

4014 NW 24th Terrace

4014 Northwest 24th Terrace · (561) 997-7227
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4014 Northwest 24th Terrace, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
ESCAPE TO TROPICAL PARADISE in this FULLY FURNISHED, TURN-KEY, MOVE-IN READY. Flexible terms.Extraordinary Millpond, Boca Raton home , a real dream come true! Located on a 1/3 acre large lot with mature coconut trees, mango tree, fragrant Plumeria tree, all with magnificent SE long lake views. Experience total serenity in this haven of peace as you Relax on the inviting covered patio or lounge in the oversize resort style pool surrounded by Jerusalem stone deck. This lush tropical paradise has forever views of Lake at SE exposure (feel the ocean breeze). With canopy of tree-lined streets, Millpond is community that offers, 2 large nature sanctuary like parks with field playground, basketball and tennis courts, bike baths to Patch Reef Park, gazebo, fishing dock. Great location. A schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4014 NW 24th Terrace have any available units?
4014 NW 24th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 4014 NW 24th Terrace have?
Some of 4014 NW 24th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4014 NW 24th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
4014 NW 24th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4014 NW 24th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 4014 NW 24th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 4014 NW 24th Terrace offer parking?
No, 4014 NW 24th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 4014 NW 24th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4014 NW 24th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4014 NW 24th Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 4014 NW 24th Terrace has a pool.
Does 4014 NW 24th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 4014 NW 24th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 4014 NW 24th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 4014 NW 24th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4014 NW 24th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 4014 NW 24th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4014 NW 24th Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boca Colony
6061 Boca Colony Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Uptown Boca
20940 Uptown Ave
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Crystal Palms
6874 Palmetto Cir S
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Bell Boca Town Center
5881 Town Bay Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33486
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106
Boca Raton, FL 33432
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton Apartments with Pools
Boca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FL
Boynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity