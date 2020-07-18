4014 NW 24th Terrace

Amenities

ESCAPE TO TROPICAL PARADISE in this FULLY FURNISHED, TURN-KEY, MOVE-IN READY. Flexible terms.Extraordinary Millpond, Boca Raton home , a real dream come true! Located on a 1/3 acre large lot with mature coconut trees, mango tree, fragrant Plumeria tree, all with magnificent SE long lake views. Experience total serenity in this haven of peace as you Relax on the inviting covered patio or lounge in the oversize resort style pool surrounded by Jerusalem stone deck. This lush tropical paradise has forever views of Lake at SE exposure (feel the ocean breeze). With canopy of tree-lined streets, Millpond is community that offers, 2 large nature sanctuary like parks with field playground, basketball and tennis courts, bike baths to Patch Reef Park, gazebo, fishing dock. Great location. A schools.