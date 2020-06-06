3259 Clint Moore Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Don't miss this one! 24 hour manned gated community for ALL AGES. Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo available unfurnished for annual rental. Rent includes cable, water, internet. Tenant just needs to pay for electric! Open floor plan with saturnia marble floors in living areas and wood flooring in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite and stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and dryer are inside the condo.Master bath with shower, dual sinks, walk in closet. 2 screened balconies.Storage closet. Community is complete with heated pool, spa, bbq and tiki hut, fitness center, children's playground and tennis court. Great location! Walking distance to A rated schools. Minutes to beaches, major highways, shopping and dining!