Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:14 PM

3259 Clint Moore Road

3259 Clint Moore Road · (561) 945-7145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3259 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1402 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Don't miss this one! 24 hour manned gated community for ALL AGES. Exceptional 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo available unfurnished for annual rental. Rent includes cable, water, internet. Tenant just needs to pay for electric! Open floor plan with saturnia marble floors in living areas and wood flooring in bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Fireplace. Kitchen boasts granite and stainless steel appliances. Full size washer and dryer are inside the condo.Master bath with shower, dual sinks, walk in closet. 2 screened balconies.Storage closet. Community is complete with heated pool, spa, bbq and tiki hut, fitness center, children's playground and tennis court. Great location! Walking distance to A rated schools. Minutes to beaches, major highways, shopping and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3259 Clint Moore Road have any available units?
3259 Clint Moore Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3259 Clint Moore Road have?
Some of 3259 Clint Moore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3259 Clint Moore Road currently offering any rent specials?
3259 Clint Moore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3259 Clint Moore Road pet-friendly?
No, 3259 Clint Moore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 3259 Clint Moore Road offer parking?
No, 3259 Clint Moore Road does not offer parking.
Does 3259 Clint Moore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3259 Clint Moore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3259 Clint Moore Road have a pool?
Yes, 3259 Clint Moore Road has a pool.
Does 3259 Clint Moore Road have accessible units?
No, 3259 Clint Moore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3259 Clint Moore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3259 Clint Moore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3259 Clint Moore Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3259 Clint Moore Road does not have units with air conditioning.
