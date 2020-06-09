All apartments in Boca Raton
Boca Raton, FL
3111 Clint Moore Road
3111 Clint Moore Road · (561) 245-2631
Location

3111 Clint Moore Road, Boca Raton, FL 33496

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
6 month minimum/annual. Beautiful Fully Furnished and Move-In ready 2 bedroom/2 bathroom split-plan 1200 sq ft condominium in a beautifully maintained 24 hr guard gated community in central Boca Raton. This unit has just been renovated and comes fully equipped with bedding and furnished kitchen. Numerous upgrades include espresso laminate floors in both bedrooms, new baseboards, saturnia marble floor in common area, 2nd floor vaulted ceilings, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless appliances, frameless glass shower enclosures and massage showerheads , window treatments and shades, hurricane filmed windows, built-in and ample closets in both bedrooms. And screened in patio. New AC and Water Heater. Alarm system, Cable TV, & WiFi. Beautiful Community Gym, Pool, Clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3111 Clint Moore Road have any available units?
3111 Clint Moore Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3111 Clint Moore Road have?
Some of 3111 Clint Moore Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3111 Clint Moore Road currently offering any rent specials?
3111 Clint Moore Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3111 Clint Moore Road pet-friendly?
No, 3111 Clint Moore Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 3111 Clint Moore Road offer parking?
No, 3111 Clint Moore Road does not offer parking.
Does 3111 Clint Moore Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3111 Clint Moore Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3111 Clint Moore Road have a pool?
Yes, 3111 Clint Moore Road has a pool.
Does 3111 Clint Moore Road have accessible units?
No, 3111 Clint Moore Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3111 Clint Moore Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3111 Clint Moore Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3111 Clint Moore Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3111 Clint Moore Road has units with air conditioning.
