3111 Clint Moore Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse gym pool internet access

6 month minimum/annual. Beautiful Fully Furnished and Move-In ready 2 bedroom/2 bathroom split-plan 1200 sq ft condominium in a beautifully maintained 24 hr guard gated community in central Boca Raton. This unit has just been renovated and comes fully equipped with bedding and furnished kitchen. Numerous upgrades include espresso laminate floors in both bedrooms, new baseboards, saturnia marble floor in common area, 2nd floor vaulted ceilings, granite countertops in kitchen, stainless appliances, frameless glass shower enclosures and massage showerheads , window treatments and shades, hurricane filmed windows, built-in and ample closets in both bedrooms. And screened in patio. New AC and Water Heater. Alarm system, Cable TV, & WiFi. Beautiful Community Gym, Pool, Clubhouse