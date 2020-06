Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This charming East Boca Raton home has a very large and open floor plan with terrazzo flooring throughout, cove ceilings and large closets. Large screened and covered patio on back of home that runs the entire width of home. One car garage. No HOA plus all ''A'' rated schools.