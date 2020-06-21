301 Enfield St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful East Boca single-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with spacious fenced-in yard. The exterior & interior have been professionally repainted. Lots of privacy. Great location just 1 mile to the beaches and close to downtown, shops, restaurants, schools, parks. Home remodeled in 2015-16 with new: roof, kitchen, granite counters, 18'' porcelain tile floors, glass shower doors, HVAC, electrical, and stainless-steel appliances. New brick-paver driveway & white-vinyl fence. Exposed wood ceilings and an enclosed screened-in patio under-roof to add living area. Professionally cleaned and Move-in ready for your new home!

