Boca Raton, FL
301 Enfield St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

301 Enfield St

301 Enfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 Enfield Street, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Delray Manors

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful East Boca single-story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with spacious fenced-in yard. The exterior & interior have been professionally repainted. Lots of privacy. Great location just 1 mile to the beaches and close to downtown, shops, restaurants, schools, parks. Home remodeled in 2015-16 with new: roof, kitchen, granite counters, 18'' porcelain tile floors, glass shower doors, HVAC, electrical, and stainless-steel appliances. New brick-paver driveway & white-vinyl fence. Exposed wood ceilings and an enclosed screened-in patio under-roof to add living area. Professionally cleaned and Move-in ready for your new home!
Courtesy of Park View Realty

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Enfield St have any available units?
301 Enfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 301 Enfield St have?
Some of 301 Enfield St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Enfield St currently offering any rent specials?
301 Enfield St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Enfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 301 Enfield St is pet friendly.
Does 301 Enfield St offer parking?
Yes, 301 Enfield St does offer parking.
Does 301 Enfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 Enfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Enfield St have a pool?
No, 301 Enfield St does not have a pool.
Does 301 Enfield St have accessible units?
No, 301 Enfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Enfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 Enfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Enfield St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Enfield St has units with air conditioning.
