2851 South Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

851 South Ocean Boulevard Apt #0141, Boca Raton, FL 33432 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 501-1001. Available from: 04/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH $3000 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10610435 C/O: COMPASS FLORIDA, LLC Come have a look at this beautiful fully furnished and renovated 2/2 unit at The Patrician. News floors, fresh paint, light fixtures, hurricane impact windows and doors and plenty more to view once you step in the front door. .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 13-Apr-20 / ID 3493142 ]