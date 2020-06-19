All apartments in Boca Raton
2323 Areca Palm Road

2323 Areca Palm Road · (561) 248-2862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2323 Areca Palm Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$17,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 7 Bath · 6087 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of a kind Stunning Sprawling Estate on Double lot in the Exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Interior features include over 6000 Sq.ft of living space, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Gourmet White Kitchen w/Sub Zero, Center Island Granite Counters, Double Ovens & Butlers Pantry.4 huge bedrooms all on one floor. Master Suite with sitting room, his/her walk in closets with custom built in drawers.3 bay plus golf cart garage & magnificent Circular driveway.Resort style Pool with Lush landscaped grounds perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Areca Palm Road have any available units?
2323 Areca Palm Road has a unit available for $17,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2323 Areca Palm Road have?
Some of 2323 Areca Palm Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Areca Palm Road currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Areca Palm Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Areca Palm Road pet-friendly?
No, 2323 Areca Palm Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 2323 Areca Palm Road offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Areca Palm Road does offer parking.
Does 2323 Areca Palm Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2323 Areca Palm Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Areca Palm Road have a pool?
Yes, 2323 Areca Palm Road has a pool.
Does 2323 Areca Palm Road have accessible units?
No, 2323 Areca Palm Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Areca Palm Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Areca Palm Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2323 Areca Palm Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2323 Areca Palm Road does not have units with air conditioning.
