2323 Areca Palm Road

Amenities
One of a kind Stunning Sprawling Estate on Double lot in the Exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Interior features include over 6000 Sq.ft of living space, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Gourmet White Kitchen w/Sub Zero, Center Island Granite Counters, Double Ovens & Butlers Pantry.4 huge bedrooms all on one floor. Master Suite with sitting room, his/her walk in closets with custom built in drawers.3 bay plus golf cart garage & magnificent Circular driveway.Resort style Pool with Lush landscaped grounds perfect for entertaining.