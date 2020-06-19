2323 Areca Palm Road

Amenities

One of a kind Stunning Sprawling Estate on Double lot in the Exclusive Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Interior features include over 6000 Sq.ft of living space, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Gourmet White Kitchen w/Sub Zero, Center Island Granite Counters, Double Ovens & Butlers Pantry.4 huge bedrooms all on one floor. Master Suite with sitting room, his/her walk in closets with custom built in drawers.3 bay plus golf cart garage & magnificent Circular driveway.Resort style Pool with Lush landscaped grounds perfect for entertaining.