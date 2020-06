Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage internet access

Come and see this wonderful 3 bed | 2 bath single family home centrally located in a gated community with a community pool in an A+ School District! The home is walking distances to the places of worship, restaurants & shopping. The home features a 2 car garage, wrap around backyard with lots of trees, a screened in patio, an upgraded kitchen and a modern alarm system. High Speed Internet, Cable and the Alarm System are included in the rent! No HOA approval! Come and see it today!