21349 Placida Terrace

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage internet access

ONE STORY POOL HOME WITH VERY PRIVATE & COVERED PATIO AREA. CENTRAL BOCA RATON AREA GATED COMMUNITY NEXT TO NEW VERDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. CORNER ZERO LOT LINE LOCATION, LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH SE EXPOSURE. GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND SPLIT BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN. FULL 2 CAR GARAGE AND FULL HOME HURRICANE PROTECTION. RENT INCLUDES:UPGRADED CABLE TV, INTERNET AND ALARM SERVICE, POOL SERVICE, EXTERIOR LANDSCAPING OUTSIDE COURTYARD WALLS. HEATED COMMUNITY POOL. *** SORRY NO PETS ALLOWED AND NO SMOKERS*** AVAILABLE JULY 1ST, 2020.