Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

Ultraluxe Moderne town-home the best location in South Florida with Pool-Views from each floor. 24'' High Gloss Porcelain floods 2877ft^2 under AC & Solid Himalayan Limestone steps adorn the stairs. 4''LED recessed lighting keeps this unit cool & efficient. Kitchen features solid tops on the massive island + High-End Jenn Air stainless appliances. Master Suite sports a morning bar with granite top + wine cooler to save you steps. 3 miles from the beach. 1 mile to FAU. Highly coveted Calusa/Omni Middle/ SRHS district. Security gated. No Carpet. Tall Ceilings throughout. State of the art finishes + Private Elevator. Two car Garage. All Hurricane impact glass. Built in 2017. Two balconies + Private Patio. Gym & pool included by the HOA.Furniture is Negotiable.Must See. Call Today.