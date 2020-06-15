All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:10 AM

155 E Boca Raton Road

155 East Boca Raton Road · (561) 445-2631
Location

155 East Boca Raton Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1107 · Avail. now

$10,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
concierge
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
pool
hot tub
lobby
Unbelievable Ocean Views from this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Luxury Condo. NEVER LIVED IN. Tower 155, the most lavish address in Downtown Boca Raton. 10 foot ceilings throughout combined with Italian porcelain flooring, luxurious hand made Italian cabinets. The perfect home in the most desired Downtown location. One of the many luxury amenities featured is a sundeck overlooking Mizner Park that offers a hot tub, chaise lounges, a vibrant bar scene and private cabanas. Resort style pool, stunning Lobby with a 24 hour doorman and concierge. Much like an exotic destination resort where your every desire is catered to, you will find yourself immersed in a sublime level of extravagance unmatched anywhere else in South Florida. Experience ''The New Boca''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 E Boca Raton Road have any available units?
155 E Boca Raton Road has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 E Boca Raton Road have?
Some of 155 E Boca Raton Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 E Boca Raton Road currently offering any rent specials?
155 E Boca Raton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 E Boca Raton Road pet-friendly?
No, 155 E Boca Raton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Road offer parking?
No, 155 E Boca Raton Road does not offer parking.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 E Boca Raton Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Road have a pool?
Yes, 155 E Boca Raton Road has a pool.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Road have accessible units?
No, 155 E Boca Raton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 E Boca Raton Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 E Boca Raton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 E Boca Raton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
