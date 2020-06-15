155 E Boca Raton Road

Amenities

Unbelievable Ocean Views from this 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Luxury Condo. NEVER LIVED IN. Tower 155, the most lavish address in Downtown Boca Raton. 10 foot ceilings throughout combined with Italian porcelain flooring, luxurious hand made Italian cabinets. The perfect home in the most desired Downtown location. One of the many luxury amenities featured is a sundeck overlooking Mizner Park that offers a hot tub, chaise lounges, a vibrant bar scene and private cabanas. Resort style pool, stunning Lobby with a 24 hour doorman and concierge. Much like an exotic destination resort where your every desire is catered to, you will find yourself immersed in a sublime level of extravagance unmatched anywhere else in South Florida. Experience ''The New Boca''