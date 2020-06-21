All apartments in Boca Raton
1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7

1442 Northwest 50th Drive
Boca Raton
Location

1442 Northwest 50th Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Blue Lakes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL townhouse in CENTRA - Property Id: 282220

BEAUTIFUL townhouse in CENTRA. Features: 3 bed/2.5 bathrooms, 1 ample car garage. Walk in closet/roman tub on master bath. Open floor plan with open kitchen with dark wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and breakfast bar. Kitchen and master bath with granite counter tops and framed mirrors, each with a contemporary light fixture. Tile downstairs, dark laminate upstairs, fresh paint. Clubhouse with fitness center & club room. Tropical resort-style heated pool with sun deck.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282220
Property Id 282220

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 have any available units?
1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 have?
Some of 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 currently offering any rent specials?
1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 pet-friendly?
No, 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 offer parking?
Yes, 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 does offer parking.
Does 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 have a pool?
Yes, 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 has a pool.
Does 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 have accessible units?
No, 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1442 NW 50 Dr # 22-7 does not have units with air conditioning.
