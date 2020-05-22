1216 SW Mulberry Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

INTRACOASTAL HOME in desirable CAMINO GARDENS. Gorgeous waterfront 3 bed 3 bath perfect for family holidays, getaways or your Florida dream living. Step through front door to PARADISE! Gourmet kitchen, soundproof family room opens to a 1400 sq ' screened in patio with heated salt water pool, an entertainers delight over looking canal of intracoastal with fixed bridges. Backyard leads to 24' dock covered with artificial turf with 10,000 lb boat lift, floating dual jet ski dock. Home is equipped with a generator and impact glass doors and windows. Tropical lush landscaping with led lighting completes this magnificent rental available for season or annual.