Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:33 AM

1216 SW Mulberry Way

1216 Mulberry Way · (561) 404-8850
Location

1216 Mulberry Way, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2129 sqft

Amenities

INTRACOASTAL HOME in desirable CAMINO GARDENS. Gorgeous waterfront 3 bed 3 bath perfect for family holidays, getaways or your Florida dream living. Step through front door to PARADISE! Gourmet kitchen, soundproof family room opens to a 1400 sq ' screened in patio with heated salt water pool, an entertainers delight over looking canal of intracoastal with fixed bridges. Backyard leads to 24' dock covered with artificial turf with 10,000 lb boat lift, floating dual jet ski dock. Home is equipped with a generator and impact glass doors and windows. Tropical lush landscaping with led lighting completes this magnificent rental available for season or annual.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 SW Mulberry Way have any available units?
1216 SW Mulberry Way has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1216 SW Mulberry Way have?
Some of 1216 SW Mulberry Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 SW Mulberry Way currently offering any rent specials?
1216 SW Mulberry Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 SW Mulberry Way pet-friendly?
No, 1216 SW Mulberry Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1216 SW Mulberry Way offer parking?
Yes, 1216 SW Mulberry Way does offer parking.
Does 1216 SW Mulberry Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 SW Mulberry Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 SW Mulberry Way have a pool?
Yes, 1216 SW Mulberry Way has a pool.
Does 1216 SW Mulberry Way have accessible units?
No, 1216 SW Mulberry Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 SW Mulberry Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 SW Mulberry Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1216 SW Mulberry Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1216 SW Mulberry Way does not have units with air conditioning.
