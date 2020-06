Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool tennis court microwave range

WATER AND SEWER INCLUDED IN RENT.COMMUNITY POOL AND TENNIS COURTS IN COMMUNITY.

NICELY 2 BEDROOM 2 AND HALF BATHROOM TWO STORY TOWNHOUSE IS AWAITING FOR YOU IN WONDERFUL BOCA RATON LOCATION . I 95 IS EASILY ACCESSED BY EITHER GLADES OR PALMETTO ROAD . CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN A FEW MINUTES DRIVE TO THE BEACH AND SHOPPING THIS PROPERTY HAS IT ALL. WASHER AND DRYER IS LOCATED INSIDE THE UNIT . NO PETS OVER 25 LBS.AGRESSIVE BREADS RESTRICTED.